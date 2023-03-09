PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Shares Up 8.1%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PopReach from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
PopReach Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
About PopReach
PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.
