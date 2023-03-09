Polygon (MATIC) Tops One Day Volume of $572.80 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Polygon has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and $572.80 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004877 BTC on exchanges.

Polygon Profile

Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

