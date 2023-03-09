Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 14.4 %

TSE PBL opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.48. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$15.77 and a one year high of C$33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Pollard Banknote in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

