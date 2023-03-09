Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as low as C$13.62. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 44,685 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PIF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$291.90 million, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.58.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.7877759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 476.47%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

