PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.40 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $104.40 million and $8.17 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

