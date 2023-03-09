Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAA. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

