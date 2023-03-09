Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 17.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Fiserv worth $286,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 414,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,554. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.