Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.21. 252,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

