Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.05. 1,517,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,259. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.