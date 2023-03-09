Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 867,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,296. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

