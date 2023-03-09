Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 195 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $8.22 on Thursday, hitting $544.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.40.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

