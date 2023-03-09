Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT remained flat at $138.10 during trading on Thursday. 1,036,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,981,423 shares of company stock worth $1,284,308,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

