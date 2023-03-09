Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 142,829 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.