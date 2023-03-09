Piper Sandler Raises Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target to $17.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

SOVO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

SOVO stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at $34,083,304.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 98.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.