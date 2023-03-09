Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $204.23. 910,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $235.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

