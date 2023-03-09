Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating)’s share price were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Up 8.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.
About Pioneer Bankshares
Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.
