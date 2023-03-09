PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PCK opened at $5.98 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

