Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $99,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.97. 5,720,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,880,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

