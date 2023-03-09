Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.84. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Up 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.84, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

