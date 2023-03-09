Performant Financial (PFMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $242.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -0.39. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 161,850 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Performant Financial

Several analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

