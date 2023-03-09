PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.3% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.09. 771,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

