Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

