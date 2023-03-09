Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 915 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 945 ($11.36) to GBX 915 ($11.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.75) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,016.14.

Pearson stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pearson by 5,388.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pearson by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 270,598 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

