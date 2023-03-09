Patrick Miles Sells 60,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $949,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $790,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $799,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,764,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 169,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

