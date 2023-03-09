Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 197,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 167.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 67.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.