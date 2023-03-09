Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 839.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,669,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $694.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

