Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,390,000 after acquiring an additional 588,246 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

