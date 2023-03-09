Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $619.40 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

