Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,637 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

