Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

