Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 4,839.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,380 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Core Scientific by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 220,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core Scientific by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 840,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

