Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 2,373 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

