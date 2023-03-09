Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,170,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $177.21 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $5,422,418 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

