Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 120.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 151,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,674 shares of company stock valued at $45,432,532. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $218.31 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

