Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.61. The company had a trading volume of 220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $297.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

