Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23.58 ($0.28), with a volume of 26152495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,461.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.