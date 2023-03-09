Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,501,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.32. 955,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,699. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,568.93, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

