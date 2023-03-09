Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Sells $18,810.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $18,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

