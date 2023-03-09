P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $29.90

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $30.77. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 3,167 shares.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

