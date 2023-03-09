Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 632,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,435. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

