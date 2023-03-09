Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 900,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

