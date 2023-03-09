Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $246.60. The stock had a trading volume of 527,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.81 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

