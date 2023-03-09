Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 95 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.55. 3,117,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,415. The stock has a market cap of $397.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.23 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
