Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PRU traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $91.47. 906,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,673. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.