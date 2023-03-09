Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $716.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.4291 dividend. This is a positive change from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

