Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 370 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 1,471,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,380. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

