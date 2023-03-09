Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,141. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $344.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

