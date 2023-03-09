Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $757,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. 564,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

