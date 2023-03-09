Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,697. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.06. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $284.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

