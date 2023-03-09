Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE ONL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.21.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
