Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE ONL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

